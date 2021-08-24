Dehradun: Two People Duped of Nearly Rs 2 Lakh by Fraudsters Who Befriended Them Through Matrimonial Website

Dehradun, August 24: Online fraud cases have been reported from Uttarakhand where two people were allegedly duped by fraudsters through a matrimonial website. Reports inform that the victims of the online fraud hail from Dehradun and were cheated by fraudsters who befriended them on the website. According to a report by TOI, the accused in both the cases, claimed to be working in a foreign country. The report gives details about two separate incidences in which people were duped by the fraudsters. In both the complaints, the two persons have been duped of nearly Rs 2 lakh. Online Fraud In Bhopal: Businessman And His Son Duped Of Rs 20 Lakh By Six Fraudsters Including Two Foreign Nationals; Case Registered.

In the first, one of the victims, a resident of Nehru Colony, received a call from a fake courier agent. The man told her that their friend had sent $40,000 from the USA. However, to get the money in Indian currency, she had to deposit an amount of Rs 26,000 as conversion charges. In the second incident, a man was duped by a woman who met him on a matrimonial site and claimed to be living abroad and promised to come to India.

The fraudster called the man and said that she was carrying gold and had to pay tax and her credit card was not working. The woman demanded Rs 60,000 from the victim which he gave and then realised that he was duped, following which he registered a complaint with the cops. The Police lodged an FIR under IPC section 420 at Nehru Colony.

