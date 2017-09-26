Dehradun Rockers trounce MP Warriors to reach IJPL semis

Dubai, Sep 26 (IANS) Dehradun Rockers thrashed MP Warriors by 69 runs to enter the semi-finals of the inaugural Indian Junior Players League (IJPL) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Tuesday.

Electing to bat after calling the toss correctly, the Warriors put the Rockers on the mat by reducing them to 63/3 in 12 overs but squandered the advantage as the Dehradun side amassed 88 runs in the remaining eight overs.

Prateek Panwar struck a brilliant 62 off 43 deliveries while Arko Jyoti Chattopadhyay scored a patient 37 off 38 deliveries to take the Rockers innings to 151/8 in their 20 overs.

Prakhar Prakesh Yadav (2/12), Kesat Chettri (1/26) and skipper Anmol Maheshram (1/38) were the pick of the bowlers for the Warriors.

In reply, the Warriors choked under pressure and with the exception of lower-down batman Harshdeep Chachal (28 runs off 17 deliveries), none of the other batsmen managed to reach the 20 run-mark.

Their openers Sameer Khan (10 off 11 balls) and Mohd. Riaz (12 off 13 balls) were off to a decent start but failed to come up with a strong foundation.

The Warriors lost four of their top batsmen even before the power play overs were completed, further tottering at 53/7 in the 14th over and then the writing was clearly on the wall.

For the Rockers', Rohit Rana caused the maximum damage, returning with figures of 4/10 while Suraj Satwal (3/10) and Jatin Bhatia (2/16) also contributed well in bundling the Warriors for a meagre 82 in 16.4 overs.

--IANS

tri/dg