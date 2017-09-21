Dehradun, Pune, Haryana emerge victorious in IJPL

Dubai, Sep 21 (IANS) Pune Panthers kept their hopes alive in the inaugural edition of the Indian Junior Players League (IJPL) talent hunt, beating Kolkata Strikers by six wickets here on Thursday.

In other matches, Dehradun Rockers scripted their second consecutive win in the IJPL, trouncing Chennai Champs by seven wickets, while Haryana Hurricanes thrashed MP Warriors by the same margin.

The Pune Panthers-Kolkata Strikers had a gripping end with the former scampering home on the last delivery of the match in spite of a flying start from their opening pair.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, Kolkata Strikers rode on Ajit Kumar (22 runs off 26 balls) and a hurricane knock from all-rounder Mohd. Azharuddin (20 off 8) to post 129/6.

However, Ali Mirza (70 off 63 balls) seized the opportunity with both hands after being dropped on 4, to take Pune home in style.

In another match, MP Warriors collapsed to 68 all out in 17.2 overs, with Nikhil being the chief wrecker with four wickets for just eight runs. In reply, Haryana Hurricanes reached the target in just 10.2 overs, losing only three wickets.

Ankit emerged the highest scorer for Hurricanes with an impressive 32 runs off 30 balls.

In the third match of the day, Dehradun continued their good form by restricting Chennai to 68 runs in 19.3 overs. Suraj bagged three wickets.

In response, Dehradun rode on Prateek (27 off 41 balls) and Aditya (17 off 29), to clinch the tie without much sweat.

--IANS

tri/bg