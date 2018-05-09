Defending champions DAV enter All India School Regatta quarters

Kolkata, May 9 (IANS) True to expectations, champions DAV School from Chandigarh, St Xaviers Kolkata and Jatragachi Pranvananda "B" from North 24 Parganas district sailed into the knockout stages in the senior and junior boys group at the All India Invitation School Regatta at the Rabindra Sarovar here on Wednesday.

Displaying fine stamina, the Chandigarh boys easily defeated Delhi Public School to move into the last eight stage maintaining a clean slate.

Meanhwhile, Jatragachi "B" beat school mates Jatragachi "A" and Tollygunge Adarsha School easily to achieve similar a feat.

In the senior boys group, others who have also moved into the quarter finals include La Martiniere for Boys, National High School- CBSE "A" and St. Lawrence.

South Point senior boys had already qualified for the knock-out stage earlier. Two other quarter-finalists among the senior boys will be known after the conclusion of all league matches on Thursday.

The senior girls section saw G D Birla, DAV Chandigarh and Jatragachi Pranavananda "B" moving into the quarters winning all their races in the group league stage.

G D Birla, who earlier beat Ashok Hall, beat National High School on Wednesday.

Among the junior girls contestants, former title holders Modern High School "A" and National High School "A" are a step away from the quarter-finals as each of them have already won all two races each they competed so far.

Modern High defeated Gurchanaran Singh School and National High CBSE "A" beat compatriots National High School "B" without any struggle.

In the junior boys division, beside Jatragachi Pranavananda "A", St. James and Jatragachi Pranavananda "A" have also qualified for the quarters as they have won four out of the total races in the group league.

Apart from competitive rowing on the lake -- the main event of this regatta -- there will be an indoor rowing where the boys and girls will have to perform on an ergometer (rowing machine).

--IANS

dm/ajb/vm