Defending champion Muguruza in 2nd round of French Open

Paris, May 29 (IANS) Defending champion Garbiñe Muguruza of Spain reached the second round of the women's singles category in the French Open tennis championships after defeating Francesca Schiavone on Monday.

The 23-year-old Spaniard won 6-2, 6-4 over Schiavone in just an hour and a half, reports Efe.

After winning, Muguruza said that she was very happy, adding that debuting in a Grand Slam was never easy.

In round two, Muguruza will face Estonian Anett Kontaveit, 21, who won 7-5, 6-1 over Romanian Monica Niculescu.

Kontaveit defeated Muguruza a few weeks ago in the Stuttgart Open tennis tournament.

