Defender Gutierrez called up for Bolivia World Cup qualifiers

La Paz (Bolivia), Oct 1 (IANS) Defender Luis Gutierrez has been called up to Bolivia's national squad for World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Uruguay, according to the Bolivian Football Federation.

Gutierrez, who plays for Club Bolivar in Bolivia's top division, has not represented his country since last year's Copa America, reports Xinhua news agency.

Bolivia will host Brazil in La Paz next Thursday before meeting Uruguay in Montevideo five days later - their final mach in the CONMEBOL qualifying tournament.

Mauricio Soria's team are out of contention for next year's World Cup in Russia with just 13 points from 16 matches in the South American group.

Brazil leads the standings with 37 points, 10 points ahead of second-placed Uruguay.

