Defender Compper extends contract with Leipzig

Berlin, May 22 (IANS) German football international Marvin Compper has put pen to paper on a two-year extension, which keeps him with RB Leipzig until June 2019, the Bundesliga runner up confirmed in an official statement.

"I feel very good with the club and I am very happy that my performances have been honoured. I am delighted, and proud to stay here for another two years," Compper said on Sunday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The 31-year-old centre back joined Leipzig from Italian outfit Fiorentina in summer 2014. He scored, since his arrival, three goals in 50 appearances.

"His experience and language skills make him an important figure for new players in our squad," sporting director Ralf Rangnick said.

Leipzig completed a fairy tale season in the Bundesliga. The "Bulls" earned their promotion last season and immediately wrapped up a direct UEFA Champions League qualification after finishing in the second place on the table.

--IANS

gau/bg