Defence sector budget has increased, overall it’s splendid: Rajnath Singh

New Delhi, Feb 01 (ANI): Speaking to ANI in the national capital on February 01, the Union Defence Minister of India, Rajnath Singh spoke on Union Budget 2021-2022. Defence Minister said, “People weren’t expecting that this kind of a budget will be presented. Earlier also, five mini budgets were presented by the government which also included package of AatmaNirbhar Bharat.” “This year’s budget is splendid and I can say that the budget of defence sector has also increased,” he added.