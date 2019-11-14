Defence relationship is key pillar of US-India strategic partnership: US Envoy

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster on commencement of Tri Services India-US HADR exercise 'Tiger TRIUMPH', in Visakhapatnam, stated that the defence relationship is a key pillar of the US-India strategic partnership. Tri-Services India-U.S. Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) Amphibious Exercise, known as 'Tiger TRIUMPH' was commenced in Visakhapatnam on November 11. The Harbor phase of the exercise is scheduled from November 13 to 16 and the sea phase, from November 17 to 21.