Defence ministry's file states PM Modi paid higher price for Rafale than Qatar, Egypt: Congress

Even as the Parliament is debating the alleged irregularities in the Rafale deal, Congress party today claimed a defence ministry file mentions that India under Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid higher prices for Rafale aircrafts than the price paid by Qatar and Egypt for the same. "It is written in defence ministry's file that Prime Minister Modi paid a higher price for Rafale than the price paid for (sic) Qatar and Egypt," said Randeep Singh Surjewala, leader, Congress.