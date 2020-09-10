Defence Minister Rajnath Singh welcomes the induction of Rafale fighter jets

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and IAF chief RKS Bhadauria welcomed the induction of Rafale fighter jets. The first five Rafale aircraft will be part of 17 Squadron, the "Golden Arrows" and their induction into the IAF comes at a time when India is engaged in a face-off with China along the LAC in Ladakh.

"In my recent foreign trip, I put the point of view of India in front of the world. I also made everyone aware of our resolve to not compromise our sovereignty and territorial integrity under any circumstances," said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Calling Rafale deal a game-changer for India's national security, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India needs to prepare itself with changing time and termed national security a major priority for PM Narendra Modi.