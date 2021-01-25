Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on war with China | Frankly Speaking

On Frankly Speaking with Navika Kumar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes the hot seat and speaks on the Indo-China standoff and the measures taken by India's resolve to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Rajnath Singh says that ‘India will do whatever needs to be done to safeguard its sovereignty and territorial integrity. We are proud of what our soldiers are doing at the LAC’. He further reveals whether India can have a war with China or not, says that ‘when it comes to defence and national security, many things cannot be disclosed. The Centre needs to maintain confidentiality.’ Watch! #FranklySpeakingWithRajnath