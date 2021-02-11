India-China Began Disengagement at Pangong Lake: Rajnath Tells RS

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday, 11 February while addressing the Rajya Sabha on the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) said that the two countries have begun disengagement at the Pangong Lake.

The confirmation from Singh comes after Global Times on Wednesdayreported that disengagement has begun at the northern and southern shores of the lake after the two countries reached argeements in the ninth round of military commader level talks.

The announcement was made by China’s Global Times quoting the Chinese Ministry of National Defence.

The development comes after months of stand-off between the two militaries at the LAC, during which a violent face-off last year between the two sides at the Galwan Valley led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers.

The ninth Corps Commander level talks between the two countries took place on 25 January at the Moldo Meeting point.

The Indian delegation was led by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, the Corps Commander of Leh-based HQ 14 Corps, as India sought complete disengagement and withdrawing of forces from the disputed areas.

A Ministry of External Affairs representative was also a part of the dialogue.

