Defeat shows us area to improve before World Cup: Bowling coach Bharat Arun

India has been practicing to take on Australia in the five-match ODI series on Wednesday, March 13 at Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi. Speaking to the media, team India bowling coach Bharat Arun said, "If you look at our success record it is more than 75 per cent. I think that is a huge success record for a team. Things like the last game do happen. I am happy that it happened now because it shows us area where we can improve before a big tournament like the world cup." Australia has leveled the five-match ODI series against India at 2-2 on March 10. World Cup 2019 is scheduled to start from May 30.