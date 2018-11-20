DeepVeer's latest wedding pictures prove that it's a match made in heaven

As Bollywood's new couple, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone prepare for their grand wedding reception in Bengaluru; their fans have something to treat their eyes to. The proud couple shared pictures from their wedding celebrations that took place at Villa del Balbianello in Lake Como. While a delightful Deepika was immersed in her traditional mehendi ceremony, Ranveer was all eyes for his wife. The pictures show Deepika and Ranveer rejoicing each moment with their loved ones. They even danced gleefully at the celebration of their union. The wedding too was no less than a fairytale moment. The long time lovers entered into their new life happy and laughing. The couple had created quite a stir with their wedding announcement, which had people glued to their phones for sneak-peeks into the wedding. Curious paparazzi had queued outside the duo's wedding venue in Italy's scenic Lake Como to catch a glimpse amidst tight security. The power couple now is cheerfully posing for shutterbugs upon return to India and sharing awe-worthy posts on their social media.