The New #DeepVeer Pictures Are a Reward for Fans Everywhere

The pictures from the #DeepVeer wedding have proved to be worth the pain we’ve all endured while waiting for them. The couple tied the knot at the picturesque Lake Como in Italy on 14-15 November with two wedding ceremonies, one Chitrapur-Saraswat-style and the other a Sindhi Anand Karaj. However, the couple was bent on making this a private affair. Security in and around the venue was tight, which meant fans barely got a glimpse of the action.

A few pictures from guests started trickling in post the wedding. And now, the couple has finally taken to social media to share pictures as well. The snapshots are from the mehendi and two wedding ceremonies. Deepika looks regal while Ranveer is his goofy, jovial self. But most of all, the couple look very much in love.

