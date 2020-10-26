In Deeply Political, Global Race for Covid-19 Vaccine, India Needs a Public-Private Model for Immunisation

Popular interest in COVID-19 statistics – fresh infections, recoveries and fatalities – has considerably declined in recent times with India embarking upon a gradual and graded process of opening up after a prolonged pandemic-induced lockdown. On the other hand, there is rising interest and curiosity in the promised vaccines to ward off what can be a potentially lethal disease. Three questions now dominate public discussions: Which are the vaccines that will be available? When will they be available? And, to whom will they be available?

Given the huge global demand for COVID-19 vaccines – every country wants it for its citizens – there are legitimate apprehensions as to how much of the total availability will fall into India’s share, at least in the early months. Linked to this are two other apprehensions: Does India have the financial resources to acquire sufficient doses of the vaccine (or vaccines) and, perhaps more importantly, does it have the capacity to distribute, store and administer the vaccine across the length and breadth of the country which will require extensive cold chain facilities and trained human resource.

The first apprehension is addressed to a degree by COVAX, billed as a “ground-breaking global collaboration which aims to “accelerate the development and manufacture of COVID-19 vaccines, and to guarantee fair and equitable access for every country in the world”. We must ensure that this is not gamed by the rich and powerful as other institutions have been in the recent past. The second apprehension is yet to be conclusively addressed though Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his latest address to the nation on the pandemic, has stressed that the “Government is preparing to look for ways to deliver the vaccine to every Indian as soon as possible whenever the vaccine against coronavirus arrives. And the work on ensuring delivery of the vaccine to every citizen is being done at a fast pace.”

The speed and scale of a COVID-19 immunisation programme will determine how India copes with the pandemic – it is neither abating nor disappearing any time soon – in 2021. The implications of success or failure are intimately linked to both lives and livelihoods. Hence, COVID-19 vaccination is now as much a political as a public health issue. The BJP has promised free vaccines to all in its Bihar Election Manifesto and in Madhya Pradesh too where crucial byelections are scheduled; the government of Tamil Nadu has made a similar promise ahead of elections in the state. US President aspirant Joe Biden has made the same commitment to voters in the US. The race for the vaccine is global, deeply political and will witness competition and contests.

Federal Health Minister Harshvardhan has been combatively optimistic in putting down fears of India missing the bus even as other countries board it either by jumping the queue or paying a premium. He has even gone to the extent of saying that since India will be one of the main manufacturing hubs of COVID-19 vaccines as and when they get approvals of certifying agencies, not only will the government be in a position to leverage this fact for adequate supplies, the country will be doing a service to the world.

But words are at best words and the reality often turns out to be at variance with expectations. There are unresolved issues on pricing – will India invoke a provision in the law that prohibits transfer of licence fees to foreign-based pharma companies using Indian manufacturing facilities? Will there be price-capping? Will the immunisation programme be free for all or some? If free vaccination is restricted, how much will it cost for others? Who will oversee acquisition, distribution and vaccination since the actual implementation has to be done by state governments with their poorly-funded and near-decrepit public health system already stretched to the limit by the pandemic?

During a conversation with ORF, Principal Scientific Adviser to the Government of India, Prof K Vijay Raghavan, had disclosed that a National Expert Group of Vaccine Administration had been set up to deal with all aspects of the COVID-19 vaccination programme. Dr Harshvardhan says the Expert Group is “designing innovative approaches to distribute vaccines in rural and remote regions”. This is easier said than done. It requires budgets and capabilities at an unprecedented speed and scale.

Story continues