"Deeply pained by loss of lives during the agitation in Thoothukudi": Rajnath Singh

After the left-wing organisations on Wednesday held a joint protest against the death of 12 people during the Anti-Sterlite protests in Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi. The protest also saw left-wing students' bodies such as Democratic Youth Federation of India, All India Democratic Students' Organisation participating in it. Speaking to ANI, Home Minister Rajnath Singh said they are deeply pained by loss of lives during protests in Tuticorin. Prime Minister is also concerned about situation and is pained by loss of lives. He added that Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has taken cognisance of situation and asked for report from state government. Our thoughts are with the people of Thoothukudi.