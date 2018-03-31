Deepika and Ranveer to get married this year?

Deepveer fans rejoice as love birds Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone might get married this year. Rumours are high and speculations are doing rounds that the duo is set to get married in 2018. Hinting the same Elle India posted a picture of the couple on Instagram and quoted it as, "Good news this morning, @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh are officially getting married. Head to the link in bio for everything we know so far. #wedding #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh #Bollywood." Hello India also shared an Instagram post hinting that the 'Padmaavat' actors might tie knot in December 2018. "Dates have been finalised for @deepikapadukone and @ranveersingh's wedding in December 2018 ?????? Cant wait for this one! #DeepikaPadukone #RanveerSingh," HELLO! India wrote. The 'Bajirao Mastani' actors Deepika and Ranveer have been dating for five years and have made several appearances together both on and off screen.