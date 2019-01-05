Deepika Padukone turns 33, B-Town celebs extend warm wishes

Bollywood celebs have flooded social media to wish Deepika Padukone on her 33rd birthday. From her 'Chennai Express' co-star Nikitin Dheer to 'Chhapaak' actor Vikrant Massey to 'Dhak Dhak' girl Madhuri Dixit, stars have extended their warm greetings to the actor. In November, Deepika married her longtime boyfriend and Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh. She also recently made it to top five of Forbes India's 2018 list of richest Indian celebrity, becoming the first woman to do so.airport after Veer Vikram Dev ji and honored the king."