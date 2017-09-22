Deepika Padukone REACTS To The Overwhelming Response For Her Padmavati Look

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmavati’s first look is finally out and the fans are just too stunned after viewing the first look. Deepika Padukone as Rani Padmavati looks like a goddess in these posters. Rani Padmini was known to be the epitome of beauty and Deepika Padukone lives up to her character. What shocked everyone was the uni brow that Deepika Padukone sported with ace and grace. Not many can do it, honestly! The fans were pleasantly surprised to find Deepika carrying this look and showered her with compliments. Deepika was indeed very happy to get this overwhelming response from her fans. She took twitter to thank all the fans who supported and loved her look in Padmavati.

Deepika Padukone tweeted, “Thank You for the love & incredibly overwhelming reactions to the first look of Padmavati! We can’t wait to share the magic with all of you!” The actors and the makers took a lot of efforts for this day and getting such a good response must be really heartwarming for DP and others. (ALSO READ: After Deepika Padukone’s Poster, Here’s What To Expect Next From Team Padmavati)

Talking about Deepika’s transformation, her stylists Rimple and Harpreet Narula told DNA, “We hope she was happy with what we did. She has a beautiful carriage and her transformation from being a Sinhala princess to the Rajput queen has been conveyed through clothing. In period films, costumes take the narrative forward and as a designer, it’s your job to transport the audience to that era.” Well, if the first look is so captivating, we wonder what the whole film has to offer. Being a SLB film, we are sure to get a visual treat!