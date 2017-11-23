Deepika Padukone And Ranbir Kapoor’s Tamasha Finally Gets Its Due After Two Years!

Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Tamasha completed 2 years today. A masterpiece carved by Imtiaz Ali on a very unique plot did not do that well at the ticket windows. The promotions started with the colourful A R Rahman song ‘Matargashti’ and people were thrilled to have exes Ranbir and Deepika on board for a love story. However, as the film unfolded, it turned out to be much much more than a mere love story. It was a life story. It was an inspirational story. But probably it took 2 whole years for people to understand and appreciate that. On completion of Tamasha’s 2 years, Imtiaz Ali posted a heartfelt moment between him and Deepika Padukone and the fans cannot stop pouring love on the film.

Imtiaz Ali wrote on Facebook, “The day Tamasha released Ranbir and I sat in a corner of PVR Icon. Deepika was pacing up and down. Our first show was running. Then she asked me – “How do you think the film will do?” I answered without thinking – “It will take at least two years for us to find out how this film has done.”It’s going to be two years of Tamasha guys and now we would like to know how it has done. Could you tell us? Send in comments and videos. Thanks.”

It was as if this post was what fans were waiting for so long! The fans started posting appreciation posts for Imtiaz Ali and his masterpiece. Not only this, the performances of stars, music, lyrics, dialogues, concept, story…everything got its due respect- after two years! The fans even posted how the film actually inspired them to change their own career path. We bet Deepika will be only proud and overwhelmed with these responses and we hope that this answers her question that she asked Imtiaz, 2 years ago! Loved Tamasha? Post your feelings about the film in the comment section below.