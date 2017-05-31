Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra among the top 2017 Maxim Hot women 100 list

They came, they saw, they conquered. Yes, they are the two of the B-town's most sought after actresses; Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra, who have made it big in the West. Now, the two global stars are among the top 100 hot women of the world, according to the 2017 list published by Maxim. The 2017 Maxim Hot 100 list is topped by super model Hailey Baldwin. The list also has names like Emma Watson. Emma Stone, Dakota Johnson, Kendal Jenner and more.Deepika has gained much appreciation on the global platform for her Hollywood debut ' xXx: The Return of the Xander Cage.' On the other hand, Priyanka, who has already made her foot strong with the American TV series ' Quantico,' will prove herself once again with her Hollywood debut ' Baywatch' that is releasing tomorrow in India.