Deepika Padukone was once asked to get a boob job!

In a series of #MeToo movement startling stories, there is also one more who has come out to speak on the on-going issue. Any guesses who has shared her shocking tale of having fair share of sexism? Deepika said, "We’re in the same position as the rest of the world, I think we’re all in this together. There’s so much more awareness. There are so many people who speak up and I think in the same way that we see the wheels moving in the right direction globally, I see the same thing happening in India as well." Talking about her own experience, Deepika opens up about having had her fair share of sexism as well in Bollywood. "There were lots of things I was advised [to do]. To get a boob job, do the beauty pageants. They felt it was the right way to be recognised or picked up by a Bollywood director or producer. It might be an easier way to achieve what you want to achieve. But I haven’t been that person; I’ve always followed my gut."