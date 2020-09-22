Deepika Padukone on NCB radar; Sara & Shraddha to be summoned as well | Top headlines

Here are the top headlines for today:

1.Deepika Padukone's drug chats EXPOSED; Actor to be summoned by NCB soon

-A massive newsbreak comes to light in the Sushant Singh Rajput Death case. Three exclusive chats have emerged which will leave four Bollywood A-listers completely exposed. They will also be summoned by the Narcotics Control Bureau soon. The drug chats with initials of actors had gone viral on social media.

Times Now accesses the names of these A-listers’ initials. D stands for Deepika Padukone while K stands for Karishma. Their drug chats with Jaya Saha have now been exposed. Earlier today, Jaya Saha was grilled for over four hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau for her alleged links in the drug nexus.

3. NCB summons KWAN director Dhruv in Bollywood drug nexus; to be interrogated by the team

-The Narcotics Control Bureau has widened its ongoing investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. This probe has, however, exposed the wider Bollywood nexus.

Times Now has accessed Whatsapp chats of one of the biggest Bollywood celeb Deepika Padukone.

The Narcotics Control Bureau has now summoned KWAN director Dhruv in the Bollywood drug case. He will be interrogated by the team and has been asked to join the probe today. He will be grilled along with Sushant Singh Rajput's Former Manager Shruti Modi and talent Manager Jaya Saha.

Times Now's Imran Khan with more details.

4. Parliament monsoon session 2020: BJP issues three-line whip to all Rajya Sabha MP's

-The Bharatiya Janata Party has issued a 3-line whip to all its MPs to be present in the Rajya Sabha as the Essential Commodities Bill is expected to be tabled in the House today. This has been issued with regard to the maximum report that will be required to pass the bill during the monsoon session today. The bill could not be tabled today because of the entire ruckus that took place in the parliament.

Other bills on the agenda of the House for Tuesday are the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The Companies (Amendment) Bill, 2020, The National Forensic Sciences University Bill, 2020, and more.

Times Now's Aditi with more details.

5. PM Modi says Deputy Chairman Harivansh is blessed with a 'humble mind & big heart'

-The unrest over the contentious farm bills has escalated even further after eight opposition MPs were suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the Monsoon session for heckling the chair. The opposition leaders including the unruly MPs continue their protest.

The MPs continued to stage the protest. Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the efforts of Deputy Chairman Harivansh. The Prime Minister also put out a series of tweets stating that it takes courage to personally serve tea to those who attacked and insulted him a few days ago. He also stated that the Deputy Chairman is blessed with a humble mind and a big heart.

He lauded the efforts of the Deputy Chairman and said that he joins the people of India in congratulating Harivansh Ji.