Deepika Padukone looks gorgeous in Max Mara outfit as she heads back from Cannes
After stunning the world of glamour on magazines and red carpets, Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone is back in India. During a short airport interaction with ANI, she said, "I am really happy to be back after three weeks, I was away for almost a month. I think I am going to sleep now." On the work front, she has signed a film with Vishal Bhardwaj opposite Irrfan Khan, however, the project has been kept on hold as he is suffering from neuroendocrine tumour.