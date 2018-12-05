Deepika Padukone becomes 1st woman to enter top 5 in Forbes' Richest Indian Celeb List

After making headlines with her grand wedding with actor Ranveer Singh, actress Deepika Padukone is raising the bar by entering the top five of Forbes' Richest Indian Celeb List. She has become the first woman to do so. The newlywed actor has raked in a phenomenal Rs 112.8 this year to become the highest-earning woman celebrity. However, superstar Salman Khan has maintained his position on the top for the third time. With earnings amounting to Rs 253.25 crore, he has become India's highest paid celebrity.