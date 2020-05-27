Deepak Nitrite Reports Highest Ever Profitability in FY20

• Standalone Revenues at Rs. 526 crore vs. Rs. 488 crore in Q4 FY19, higher by 8% • EBITDA at Rs. 185 crore vs. Rs. 111 crore in Q4 FY19, growth of 67% • PAT at Rs. 116 crore vs. Rs. 57 crore in Q4 FY19, up by 106% • FY20 Consolidated Turnover stood at Rs. 4,265 crore; EBITDA at Rs. 1,061 crore; PBT at Rs. 806 crore • Commenced commercial production of Isopropyl Alcohol ('IPA') at Dahej • Elevation of Shri Maulik Mehta as Executive Director & CEO MUMBAI, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepak Nitrite Limited, one of India's leading chemical intermediates company, has announced its financial results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March, 2020.

Deepak Nitrite Ltd.'s (DNL) financial performance for the quarter and full year reflects the strength of its robust manufacturing model with full backward integration and its multi-year relationships with leading global customers in over 30 countries. In addition to a robust performance on a standalone basis, Deepak Phenolics (DPL) has also delivered a robust performance in FY20 with healthy profitability despite cyclicality in Phenol and Acetone prices globally.

CMD's Message Commenting on the performance, Mr. Deepak C. Mehta, Chairman & Managing Director, said: 'I am glad to announce that we have ended FY20 on a positive note with record topline performance and highest ever PAT despite disruptions caused due to the CoVID-19 pandemic. We have ticked all boxes with volume growth, improved realisations as well as cost control. This was further supported by reduced finance costs and a favourable rate of corporate tax. The growth in the fourth quarter could have been slightly higher as we lost 10 days of production due to the national lockdown.

We responded quickly to the circumstances by implementing a Business Continuity Plan which focused on ensuring safety and security of all our employees and adhering to the guidelines recommended by the respective Government authorities. We have re-commenced manufacturing operations in a phased manner based on approvals from local authorities and are focused on safely and steadily increasing utilisation levels while exercising tight control over costs.

Even as we navigate through the disruption caused to the operating environment, we remain confident of the agility and nimbleness of our business operations and believe we are well positioned to rebound quickly as the operating environment stabilizes. In addition to capitalising on demand for intermediates in domestic and international markets, we are working on plans to forward integrate into downstream derivatives of phenol and acetone, of which, the first project for IPA has already commenced commercial production.' Financial Highlights (Standalone) Q4 FY2020 • Revenues stood at Rs. 526 crore in Q4 FY20 as compared to Rs. 488 crore in Q4 FY19, higher by 8% Y-o-Y. Revenue growth was impacted due to 10 days of lockdown in March. Performance was led by realisation gains in both Fine & Speciality Chemicals (FSC) and Performance Products (PP) segment.

• EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs. 185 crore, higher by 67% when compared to Rs. 111 crore in the same period last year. Robust EBITDA growth is due to ability to capitalise on favourable pricing environment for products across segments. EBITDA margin was 35.2% in Q4 FY20 compared to 22.7% in Q4 FY19. All segments reported improved margins.

• PBT was at Rs. 160 crore in Q4 FY20, rising by 84% over Rs. 87.0 crore in the same period last year.

• PAT stood at Rs. 116 crore in Q4 FY20, as against Rs. 57 crore in Q4 FY19, registering growth of 106% on a y-o-y basis.

• EPS for Q4 FY20 was Rs. 8.52 per share (of face value of Rs. 2 each) as compared to Rs. 4.15 per share in Q4 FY19 Performance Highlights Domestic & Exports • Revenues from the domestic market stood at Rs. 264 crore in Q4 FY20 as against Rs. 345 crore in the same period last year. In order to take advantage of favourable pricing in global markets, some part of volumes were diverted towards exports. Further, some revenue de-growth is attributable to shutdown of manufacturing capacity for 10 days in March 2020 as a result of national lockdown.

• Revenues from exports were at Rs. 257 crore in Q4 FY20 compared to Rs. 138 crore in Q4 FY19, resulting in robust growth of 86% Y-o-Y. This was driven by robust demand for key products in the FSC and PP segment in export markets coupled with favourable trend in realisation.

