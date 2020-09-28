Deepak Nitrite Limited Recognised by ICC as the Best Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) Compliant Company

MUMBAI, India, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Deepak Nitrite Limited (DNL) was conferred as Best Compliant Company in Environment, Health and Safety(EHS) by Indian Chemical Council (ICC) - the apex national body of the Indian Chemical Sector.

ICC announced the prestigious Annual Awards for Excellence in Performance in Various Categories for the year 2020 on Friday September 25th. The award aims to recognize Excellence of Performance in Various Facets of Chemical Industry.

Mr. Rajesh Kumar Chaturvedi, Secretary, Department of Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India, was chief guest at the virtual event. Mr. Purnendu Chatterjee, Founder & Chairman, The Chatterjee Group, was the guest of honor at the function and presented the award virtually to Deepak Nitrite and all winners.

Awards Selection Committee of ICC studied the nomination received from Deepak Nitrite for ICC CERTIFICATE OF MERIT for Best Compliant Company for the Codes under RESPONSIBLE CARE for the year 2019. On the basis of the recommendations of the Awards Selection Committee, the Executive Committee of Indian Chemical Council decided to confer the ICC CERTIFICATE OF MERIT for Best Compliant Company for the Employee Health and Safety under RESPONSIBLE CARE for the year 2019.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Maulik Mehta, CEO & Executive Director of DNL, said: 'As a signatory of Responsible Care, Together for Sustainability (TFS) and Nicer Globe, DNL assigns the highest importance of safety, environment and health. Our Company has implemented multiple initiatives to reduce its carbon and water footprint, and has developed value-added chemicals from by-products in its circular economy efforts. With this recognition, we now have greater responsibility towards our people and planet.' About Indian Chemical Council (ICC) Indian Chemical Council (ICC) is the apex national body representing all branches of the Chemical Industry in India such as Organic & Inorganic Chemicals, Plastics & Petrochemicals & Petroleum Refineries, Dyestuffs & Dye-intermediates, Fertilizers & Pesticides, Specialty Chemicals, Paints etc. The Indian Chemical Council is dedicated to the growth of the Indian Chemical Industry. Established in 1938, ICC has over the years grown its functions and offerings to cater to the varying needs of the Indian Chemical Industry.

About Deepak Nitrite Ranked among Fortune Next 500 and recognized among the top 25 wealth creators by Fortune Magazine, India, Deepak Nitrite (NSE: DEEPAKNTR) (BSE: 506401) is acknowledged as a major manufacturer of chemical intermediates. It has a diversified portfolio of intermediates that cater to the dyes and pigments, agrochemical, pharmaceutical, plastics, textiles, paper and home and personal care segments in India and overseas. Its products are manufactured across five locations, which are all accredited by Responsible Care.

PWR PWR