Deepak Hooda to be New Captain of Baroda Ranji Team, to Replace Irfan Pathan

New Delhi: The Baroda Ranji team will go through a change of captaincy as Deepak Hooda will replace Irfan Pathan, it has been confirmed on Sunday. The secretary in-charge of the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Snehal Parikh confirmed the change while talking to IANS.

Parikh said, “We will have Deepak Hooda as the captain and opener Kedar Devdhar will be the vice-captain of the side.”

Talking about the two cricketers, Pathan has over 4,000 runs and 365 wickets in 113 games in first-class cricket. On the other hand, Hooda has scored just under 2,000 runs in 27 matches.

It is a bit of a jolt for Pathan who is trying hard to get back into the Indian national set-up. But it may be a long journey from here on for the ageing all-rounder who is already 33.

Pathan, who led Baroda in the first two matches, was dropped before their tie against Tripura on November 1. However, the BCA secretary said the 33-year-old was dropped to give the youngsters in the side a chance.

“See, Irfan has played the first two matches, we have a system and we will have to follow it, this has been done to make a young team. We have to give the youngsters a chance,” Parikh said. (With IANS inputs)