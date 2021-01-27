Who is Deep Sidhu – the Actor Who Hoisted Nishan Sahib at Red Fort

In late November, a video of a protester marching towards Delhi and lecturing a Haryana police officer in English on why farmers are protesting went viral.

The person captured on video was Punjabi actor Deep Sidhu, who has emerged as an important voice of the agitation against the Narendra Modi government's farm laws.

The actor, activist and man with alleged links to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders is in news again – for claiming responsibility for hoisting the Nishan Sahib at the iconic Red Fort during Tractor Rally on 26 January.

'Did Not Remove Tricolour,' Claims Sidhu

Amid controversy and misinformation, Sidhu, in a Facebook live video, claimed that he and a group of protesting farmers hoisted the Kisan Mazdoor Ekta’s flag and the Nishan Sahib at the Red Fort. He also said that the Indian national flag was not removed from the flagpole.

“We have only hoisted the Nishan Sahib flag on the Red Fort while exercising our democratic right to protest,” he said in the video.

"“The protesters didn’t go to Delhi to hurt anyone or damage government property, we didn’t even carry weapons. We only carried our flags and went to Delhi on our tractors. People should not term the protesters as communal elements or hardliners.”" - Deep Sidhu

From Actor to Activist: Sidhu's Involvement In Protests

Soon after the sit-in protests against the farm laws began in Punjab, Sidhu became involved in one of the most important protest sites at Shambhu Barrier in the state’s Patiala district, which adjoins Ambala district in Haryana.

"“It has been a peaceful protest. It has been two months and not even one incident of violence. See how aware people are and what are they asking for? They are just fighting for their rights. And fundamental rights.” " - Deep Sidhu in an interview to Barkha Dutt on 28 November 2020

He has remained at the Shambhu Barrier protest site – or Shambhu Morcha as it is now called – constantly for the past two months and has been one of the faces of the protest.

Sidhu was born in a Jatt Sikh family in Punjab's Sri Muktsar Sahib district in 1984. His early schooling was said to have been in Punjab. He later studied law and briefly took to modelling, participating in the Kingfisher Model Hunt and Grasim Mr India contest and winning in a few categories.

But modelling didn’t appeal to him and he came back to law, working with British firm Hammonds and then a number of production houses like Disney, Sony Pictures and Balaji. His longest legal stint is said to have been with Balaji.

However, he started his acting career at 31 and became most famous for Jora 10 Numbaria (2017) where he plays a protagonist destroyed because of criminals and a corrupt political and bureaucratic system. In the second chapter of this film, Sidhu plays a politician who goes against 'established norms.'

Alleged Ties to BJP Leaders

Sidhu is known to be close to the entire Deol family, especially Dharmendra and Sunny Deol, who is now BJP MP from Gurdaspur. Sidhu even campaigned for Sunny Deol in the 2019 elections. Incidentally, Dharmendra also played a cameo in his hit film Jora 10 Numbaria.

Several people took to Twitter to claim that Sidhu was ‘planted’ by the BJP to lead a group to Red Fort and hoist religious flag.

This is Deep Sidhu with Modi & Shah. He led the mob at Red Fort today & unfurled the Sikh religious flag there pic.twitter.com/dX9bQjAIim — Prashant Bhushan (@pbhushan1) January 26, 2021

Since Godi Media is focusing only on Deep Sidhu to malign farmers' protest, it seems like he has been planted by the BJP itself, so that the focus remains on him & whatever controversial statements he makes, so as to deviate attention from farmers & their legitimate demands. pic.twitter.com/CROsbHknth — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) November 28, 2020

While many artists have expressed solidarity with farmers, the difference between Sidhu and the rest of the artists is that he often took positions independent of the stand taken by the farmers' unions.

For instance, Sidhu has consistently been saying that “the aim of the protests shouldn’t be to gain concessions, it should be to change the entire power equation”.

His disagreements often led to a few people accusing him of being an "RSS agent".

Soon after Sidhu posted the video, Sunny Deol took to Twitter to claim that he condemned the flag hoisting in Red Fort and that his family had no ties with the activist.

आज लाल क़िले पर जो हुआ उसे देख कर मन बहुत दुखी हुआ है, मैं पहले भी, 6 December को ,Twitter के माध्यम से यह साफ कर चुका हूँ कि मेरा या मेरे परिवार का दीप सिद्धू के साथ कोई संबंध नही है।

जय हिन्द — Sunny Deol (@iamsunnydeol) January 26, 2021

