Decreasing gap between knowledge and society can make India world leader in S&T: Raghavan

New Delhi, Mar 2 (PTI) Increasing opportunity for knowledge generation and decreasing the gap between knowledge and society can make India a world leader in science, innovation and technology, Principal Scientific Adviser K VijayRaghavan has said.

He also stressed on the increased usage of artificial intelligence (AI) in analysing large data.

“Human interventions into science and technology have deep-rooted impacts, and the current need is to become a more learning-based self-sustained organisational society, as traditionally we used to be,” Raghavan said while delivering a talk online on the occasion of the National Science Day.

The talk was organised by the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG). .

Raghavan emphasised the role of geosciences in a technology-driven world, how the rise of the Himalayas has shaped human civilisation globally and increasing the role of Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in that scenario, a statement quoted him as saying.

At another function on the occasion of National Science Day at the International Advanced Research Centre for Powder Metallurgy & New Materials (ARCI), Telangana, scholars from some of the premier institutes all over India delivered talks on topics ranging from 3D printing, alloy design, water purification, artificial intelligence, renewable energy, smart materials at a talk series, the statement said.

The National Science Day is organised on February 28 to mark the celebration of the 'Raman effect' by Indian physicist Sir C V Raman. PTI PR AQS AQS