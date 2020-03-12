WHO declares COVID-19 a pandemic, death toll in Italy surpasses 800

The world continues to witness number of growing positive cases of coronavirus across the globe. World Health Organisation declared COVID-19 outbreak as pandemic with more than 1 lakh cases across the globe. Confirmed cases in India have reached 62. To control the spread of disease Indian govt suspended all existing visas till April 15. Meanwhile, Washington declared a state of emergency due to the outbreak in the city. One of the most affected countries, Italy also halted all trading activities except essential stores and pharmacies. The country that witnessed more than 800 deaths is continuously putting efforts to restrict further spread of the disease.