Decision to talk with Pakistan or not will be taken by central govt, MEA: Jitendra Singh

While speaking to ANI on Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee President Ghulam Ahmad Mir seeks Indo-Pakistan talks and he urged that they should sit down together to find a peaceful solution on all the matters, Minister of State (MoS) for Prime Minister's Office (PMO) Dr Jitendra Singh said, "This decision will be finally taken over by the central government and Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). We have to initiate conversation with Pakistan or not that decision will completely be dependent on Government of India (GoI)." "Several leaders of Congress party are in stress and frustration that they are even taking credit of the Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman's come back to India," he added.