Decision on Russia's participation in Winter Olympics on December 5

Moscow, Nov 17 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee on Friday announced that its Executive Board will on December 5 announce its decision on the participation of Russian athletes in the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Koreas PyeongChang.

The IOC Executive Board will meet in Lausanne on December 5 and 6, reports Tass news agency.

A decision with regard to the participation of Russian athletes in the Olympic Winter Games PyeongChang 2018 will be taken by the IOC Executive Board, based on the findings of the two Commissions led by the former President of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid, and IOC Member Denis Oswald," the IOC press service said.

A press conference will be organised to announce the decision on December 5.

