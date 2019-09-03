Decision to revoke Article 370 is India's internal matter, says Indian Ambassador to USA

Indian Ambassador to USA, Harsh V Shringla expressed his concern over widespread speculation in media over abrogation of Article 370 in America. He said, "Over the past few weeks we have seen a great deal of speculation, some peddling of half truths, untruths, factually incorrect information that is emanated in media, primarily in United States." He further added, "The recent decision of Government of India relating to the reorganisation of the state of Jammu and Kashmir is uniquely applicable to territory within India which is the state of Jammu and Kashmir. An administrative reorganisation is an internal matter within India and doesn't in anyway impinge on the boundaries of the state of JandK or the international line of control. Therefore, it is an internal matter which doesn't have any impact on any other country."