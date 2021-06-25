Decision to Remove Phy, Maths as Eligibility Criteria for Engg Entrance Exams not Unanimous: Report

The decision to remove physics and maths as eligibility criteria for students taking up engineering entrance tests seems to have found roadblocks.

According to an exclusive report by The Indian Express, NITI Aayog member and scientist V K Saraswat expressed serious reservations about the new entry qualification criteria at a meeting chaired by vice-chairman Rajiv Kumar on June 11.

The IE report says that there was a difference of opinion between Saraswat and Sahasrabudhe, with the former favouring a rollback. On the other hand, the AICTE chairman defended the changes on the ground that they are in line with the new National Education Policy’s multidisciplinary approach.

In March, AICTE had tweaked the entry-level qualification for undergraduate engineering programmes, making students who haven’t studied either physics or mathematics (or both) in Classes 11 and 12 eligible for admission.

Meanwhile, the new sessions for AICTE-approved colleges will begin in September. The entire academic year is deferred due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has released the academic calendar for 2021-22 and as per the calendar the classes for existing students of technical courses will begin from September 1 while for the new students the session will commence from September 15.

AICTE in its recent notice stated that the process of the grant of approval for the institutions, other than the standalone PGDM and PGCM colleges, will be completed by June 30. Further, the affiliation process by the respective universities and boards have to be completed by July 15.

The last date for the completion of the first round of counselling and admission is August 31 and the commencement of classes for the existing students of the technical courses should be September 1. The second round of counselling have to be completed by September 9. The cancellation of seats for technical courses with full fee refund is September 10.

