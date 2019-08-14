Decision on Kashmir will escalate problems in Valley: Digvijaya Singh

Sehore (MP), Aug 14 (ANI): Criticising BJP ruled central government for its decision on the Kashmir issue, Congress leader and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh, Digvijaya Singh asserted that it will further escalate the problems in the Valley. Speaking on Tuesday, Singh said, "The decision that they took without taking people of Kashmir in confidence, was not right. It will escalate problems. Don't forget there is China on one side, Pakistan on the other, there is Afghanistan too. Think what trouble have you put the nation in?" Singh further accused party ideologues of siding with Britishers during India's freedom struggle for Independence prior to 1947. "Congress has always emphasised on nationalism. Was Hyderabad integrated in India by BJP or did it or Sangh fought for the country's Independence? Did BJP or RSS had any role in making Kashmir part of India? These people in-fact before 1947 were standing with the British government."