Vaccinate Class-12 Students, Then Hold Exams: Sisodia at CBSE Meet

The Education Ministry is likely to decide on the Class-12 Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examinations on Sunday, 23 May.

Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia, addressing the media following the meeting chaired by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, said that he had demanded arrangements to vaccinate students of Class-12.

“Raised the demand for making arrangements for vaccinating Class-12 students before board exams at a meeting with the central government. Conducting the examination by toying with students’ safety will be a big mistake. First vaccine, then exams,” Sisodia tweeted in Hindi.

According to Sisodia, many states had pointed out that they wanted to go with neither of the two options proposed by CBSE but a third option – which is ‘no exams’.

According to The Indian Express, the CBSE is likely to conduct Class-12 Board examinations only for major subjects and has reportedly proposed two options for the same.

CBSE’s Two Options

While the first option is to hold exams in the ‘existing format’ and at designated exam centres for the major subjects, the marks for other subjects will be calculated based on the performance in the major subjects, reported the newspaper, quoting sources.

As the second option, the CBSE has suggested that Class 12 students sit for the major subject exams in their own schools, instead of designated centres.

According to the Board, the major subjects are Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, Biology, History, Political Science, Business Studies, Accountancy, Geography, Economics, and English.

The Board has also reportedly suggested that anyone who misses the exam due to COVID-19, will be given another chance to sit for the exams.

In April, the Education Ministry had announced the cancellation of Class-10 CBSE exams and the postponement of the Class-12 exams due to surge in daily COVID-19 cases across India.

However, with the worsening situation of the COVID-19 pandemic, Class-12 students have also been demanding the cancellation of their exams.

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by advocate Mamta Sharma, seeking directions to the Centre to cancel the Class-12 board exams, reported The Indian Express.

A plea has been filed in the Supreme Court by advocate Mamta Sharma, seeking directions to the Centre to cancel the Class-12 board exams, reported The Indian Express.