Decision to build grand temple in Ayodhya is final: VHP on AIMPLB's review petition

Vishva Hindu Parishad's (VHP) International Working President, Alok Kumar reacted on All India Muslim Personal Law Board's (AIMPLB) decision to file a review petition on Supreme Court's Ayodhya verdict. "I saw a statement from a gentleman in Hyderabad, saying that he will not accept the 5 acres of land. That gentleman is not the party to the litigation. So, therefore these are third party statesmen," said VHP leader Alok Kumar. He further added, "This is unfortunate, I feel that the decision to build a grand temple of lord at his birthplace is now final."