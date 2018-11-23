How to decide different attires for different days this wedding season

New Delhi, Nov 23 (IANS) All that dancing and of course the mouth-watering food, weddings in India are ever so lavish and always over the top. While everyone wait for this time, a major worry when it comes to the wedding season is deciding clothes.

Rohan Khattar, Co-Founder- Minizmo, A bespoke menswear label, and Avneet Chadha, Celebrity Stylist, list the options on what to wear on the different days for the wedding season, including regular choices, unique combinations and things to avoid.

* Mehendi

* Play it Safe: A classic kurta pyjama in black or a yellow kurta paired with white churidaar. A Kurta with a pyjama has always been a classic look when it comes to choosing outfits for the more traditional events. But that was when men didn't think out of the box and played safe.

* Bold yet smooth: Nehru jacket paired with a kurta and bleaches have made a dashing entry into men's fashion. First sported by Saif Ali Khan, this look is definitely a head turner.

* Fashion faux pas: A shirt and pant is good to be worn at work and not your best friend's mehendi. Keep them with your pile of office clothes. * Cocktail/Sangeet

* Play it Safe: Nehru jacket paired with a shirt and pants is something that can be worn on mehendi or day events but a cocktail demands something sharp.

* Bold yet smooth: How about a kurta paired with an embroidered shawl? A big yes for the cooler days! Or you can even choose to get a custom-made Bandgala with an excellent fit that does justice to all your hardwork at the gym.

* Fashion faux pas: Denims paired with oxford shirts/jackets give you a smart casual look and will not help you make a statement on formal occasions.

* Wedding gala

* Play it safe/Grey matter: Since time immemorial, men in India have been choosing sherwani with churidaar as their wedding outfits. From grooms to the best men, this is a run-of-the-mill option that is a safe bet.

* Bold yet smooth: Whether it's a matching suit or a jacket and trousers, the Double Breasted suit is a great way to tell the world that you're serious when it comes to style but focus on the fit and since it's the wedding, take the things up a notch by accessorising your look-think pocket squares, lapel pins or bow ties.

* Fashion faux pas: It has never been acceptable to wear jeans to a wedding, and it never will be. And don't even think about showing up to the ceremony with a leather jacket on...keep them when you go out dancing on a Saturday night.

