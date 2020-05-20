Death of a Top Separatist Leader’s Son: Game Changer in Valley?

For the first time in the last 31 years of militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, a top separatist leader’s militant son has been killed in an encounter with police and security forces.

And after two years of attacks and encounters, this is a potential game changer particularly after the abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution and suspension of political activity since August 2019.

Designated as Hizbul Mujahideen’s ‘deputy chief’ after Riyaz Naikoo’s death in an encounter in Pulwama district on 6 May, Junaid Sehrai aka Zafrul Islam (26) got killed along with his associate Tariq Ahmad Sheikh of Pulwama (who militants have identified as Adil Ahmad Hafiz aka Khalid) in an encounter with the Jammu and Kashmir Police and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Kanimazar, Nawakadal, in downtown Srinagar on Tuesday, 19 May.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh described Junaid Sehrai’s death as a remarkable achievement for the police and security forces. According to him, it is a major setback not only for the once formidable Hizbul Mujahideen but also for the entire separatist insurgency in the Union Territory.

He said that the police and security forces had intensified the counterinsurgency crackdown as 73 militants had been eliminated in around 30 operations in less than five months of the current year. Besides, 95 militants and ‘militant associates’ have been arrested since January. As many as 67 militants have been killed in 28 encounters in the Valley alone.

DGP Singh puts the total number of active militants in J&K at “less than 240”. Of them, not more than 14 are active after Junaid Sehrai’s death in the Central Kashmir districts of Srinagar, Budgam, and Ganderbal.

Who Was Junaid Sehrai?

The youngest of the prominent separatist leader Ashraf Sehrai’s three sons, Junaid left his Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Kashmir unfinished and disappeared from his Srinagar residence days after his 76-year-old father Ashraf Sehrai, a senior Jamaat-e-Islami leader in the last 50 years, was appointed as chairman of Syed Ali Shah Geelani’s organisation Tehreek-e-Hurriyat in 2018.

It was for the first time that the hardliner octogenarian Geelani stepped down and installed his confidante of 60 years, Sehrai, as chairman on 19 March 2018.

On 23 March, Junaid went underground. The next day, he announced his joining Hizbul Mujahideen. His photograph, in combat gear with an AK-56 rifle in hand, went viral on social media. Yet Sehrai the junior failed to rise as an inspiration for many of the Valley’s youths.

However, after Junaid was killed on Tuesday, notwithstanding restrictions, scores of youngsters assembled, dug out streets, and resorted to pelting stones on police and CRPF in the Bagat Barzalla area. An announcement from a mosque called for gaibana namaz-e-janazah at Sehrai’s home.

Despite the COVID-19 lockdown and restrictions, around 300 people joined the funeral prayers led by Ashraf Sehrai himself. Eyewitnesses said three Pakistani flags were also hoisted at Sehrai’s house but were later removed.

Junaid Reputation Based on His Father’s Name

Unlike Burhan Wani and Zakir Musa of southern Kashmir, Junaid Sehrai became familiar due to his surname. His father Ashraf Sehrai, hailing from Lolab, Kupwara, has been Geelani’s most trusted lieutenant ever since they began working together for Jamaat-e-Islami around 1960.

Sehrai was for the first time arrested and jailed in 1965. While working for the Jamaat, he is said to have played a key role in laying the foundation for the organisation’s guerrilla arm Hizbul Mujahideen in 1989-90, when even his mentor Geelani was known to be a moderate politician.

When the separatist amalgam All-Party Hurriyat Conference (APHC) was floated in 1993, Geelani and Sehrai represented the constituent of Jamaat-e-Islami. In 2003, APHC disintegrated into two factions while some of its constituents stood neutral. Geelani also broke away from Jamaat and launched his own Tehreek-e-Hurriyat. He headed the new organisation as well as the new conglomerate of the pro-Pakistan groups.

