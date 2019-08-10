Death toll rises, 9 states face flood fury, red alert in Kerala

Incessant rains wreaked havoc in at least nine states, including entire Peninsular India, killing at least 50 people. At least 5375 personnel of the National Disaster Response Force have been pressed into rescue missions across the nation along with several columns of Army, Navy, Air Force as well as teams of local police and SDRFs. According to a statement by NDRF, it has rescued over 42,000 people in Kerala, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat.