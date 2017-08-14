Death toll in Nepal floods reaches 80

Kathmandu, Aug 14 (IANS) Massive floods following incessant rains in the past few days have claimed 80 lives in Nepal, while thousands of people have been displaced across the country, officials said on Monday.

According to the Home Ministry, at least 80 people have died while 36 are still reported missing in landslides and floods in the last three days.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba visited the flood-affected areas on Monday and assured that no stone will be left unturned in the government's search, rescue, rehabilitation and support efforts.

The monsoon havoc, which started on Friday, has affected districts in the eastern, central and western regions of the country.

A total of 50,000 houses were inundated across the plains. More than 3,000 houses were destroyed in floods that killed an estimated 400 livestock. Over 22,000 people were displaced by the flood.

The ministry said the death toll is likely to rise, though according to the Department of Meteorology, cloud bursts have stopped since Monday afternoon.

Some media reports in Kathmandu suggested that seven bodies, swept away by the floods, have been found in India. They were found near Jogbani Railway station on the Indian side of the border. According to police in Morang district, identities of three Nepali nationals, who were swept away by the flood near the Nepal-India border, has already been established .

Similarly in Parsa district, bodies of two Indians have been found and their identities have been established, said the police.

Meanwhile, due to the harrowing experience of distributing relief materials during the 2015 earthquake, the Home Ministry urged individuals and institutions eager to help the flood victims to follow the one-window system while distributing relief materials.

The ministry has assigned some dedicated areas to collect relief materials from individuals and institutions for effective distribution, it said.

--IANS

giri/vgu/dg