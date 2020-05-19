Dear Modi Govt, Marketing Reforms Are For Later. Farmers Need Cash

In five instalments, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman gave us details of the ‘fiscal stimulus’ and reforms that are part of the twenty lakh crore package announced by the prime minister.

Sitharaman’s third instalment dealt with agriculture and included landmark reforms such as: (a) diluting the Essential Commodities Act to exempt farm products; (b) bypassing the stranglehold of the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee (APMC) so that farmers are free to sell to any buyer, and finally; (c ) ushering a new national law on marketing of agri products, which can attract private investment in agri-infrastructure, and also provide more competition to APMCs.

‘Misleading Optics’ of Economic Stimulus Package For Agriculture

All this is in the spirit of genuine deregulation which agriculture badly needs. The effect of these announcements will, however, be visible only in the medium to long term, when they are implemented in toto, and there is true deregulation in both letter and spirit. As for immediate need for food and farm relief, there was some in the form of free food-grains and additional coverage of 8 crore beneficiaries under the PDS, and a rise in allocation for rural jobs scheme (MNREGS).

But such are the misleading optics, that out of a total package announced for agriculture of Rs 1,63,300 crore, the actual outgo from the government’s treasury this year will be merely Rs 6000 crore.

Why can’t the government do more?

Farmers Facing Crashing Farm Prices Need Urgent Cash Relief

One area that needs urgent cash relief, and that remained untouched was farmers who are facing crashing farm prices. In particular, the FM did not address the inadequacy of the centrally governed Minimum Support Price (MSP) regime, which is one of the main instruments to protect farmers’ incomes.

The common view is that agriculture is a bright spot during this pandemic and lockdown.

Since the supply of food items has been relatively uninterrupted, it creates an impression as if all is well on the farm front. That is quite misleading as the following data shows.

The lockdown almost coincided with the harvesting of rabi crops. In Punjab, Haryana and Western Uttar Pradesh, it is mostly wheat, since there is little diversification. But In Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat, in addition to wheat, there are also pulses like gram, masoor and moong which are also grown in the rabi season. The harvesting in these states is in the latter part of March and early April.

In general, the procurement process and hence, the success of MSP only benefits paddy and wheat.

In the past five years, however, pulses procurement has been quite successful, although India is a net major importer of pulses. All other crops remain orphans as far as MSP protection goes.

If MSP Is Not Working, Then Other Means Are Needed to Support Farmers Amid COVID

Even for wheat, the procurement process is not successful uniformly across all states. The data for this year is:

Punjab: 12 million tonnes Haryana: 6.4 million tonnes Madhya Pradesh: 7.8 million tonnes Uttar Pradesh: only 1.4 million tonnes

Last year, UP’s procurement was 3.7 million tonnes and Bihar was just 3000 tonnes. While Punjab manages to procure 100 percent of the produce, in Bihar not even 5 percent goes through the same process. Much of Bihar’s produce is sold outside in the free market, and that too, below the MSP.

The good news on rabi ends here. The MSP assurance works only in case of wheat, and that too for farmers in Punjab and Haryana. For the rest it is very low income despite a bumper crop.

Take gram for instance, which is the largest pulses rabi crop. It’s expected to be a bumper crop with production of 11.22 million tonnes. Harvesting of gram in AP, Telangana and Karnataka starts in March, but in MP and Rajasthan, it is done in March and arrivals continue till June. The MSP of gram was raised from Rs 4620 to Rs 4875 per quintal. But prevailing mandi prices, even in MP, the largest market, are nearly thousand rupees less. The MSP based procurement of pulses by NAFED has not quite taken off in MP. That’s because it is already sitting on a stock of 1.2m tonnes from last year. If it procures 2m tonnes more, then will prices not remain bearish? Private traders are wary and unwilling to offer higher prices to farmers.

