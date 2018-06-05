Dean Winters, Devery Jacobs enter 'American Gods' universe

Los Angeles, June 5 (IANS) Actors Dean Winters, Devery Jacobs and Kahyun Kim have joined fantasy series "American Gods".

Winters, Jacobs and Kim will be seen as Mr. Town, Sam Black Crow and New Media respectively in the second season of the show, reports ew.com.

The show, available in India on Internet video-on-demand service Amazon Prime Video India, is based on a novel by Neil Gaiman and presents a modern-day take on Greek mythology about the power struggle between the traditional Gods of mythology from around the world.

The first season of the series made it about a third of the way through the book, following Shadow Moon (Ricky Whittle) and Mr. Wednesday (Ian McShane) as they gear up for war against a pantheon New Gods, like Crispin Glover's Mr. World and Gillian Anderson's Media.

Mr. Town appeared in the book as one of Mr. World's "Spooks".

The release date for season two of "American Gods" is yet to be announced although filming is underway. Jesse Alexander has taken over from Bryan Fuller and Michael Green as the showrunner.

--IANS

