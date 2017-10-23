Dean Jones Trolled on Twitter Despite His ‘Well Played Virat Kohli’ Tweet

Kohli scored 125 during the first ODI between India and New Zealand but in a losing cause.

New Delhi: It seems former Australian cricketer and commentator Dean Jones has a liking for getting trolled on Twitter. Jones once again faced the wrath of fans when he downplayed Virat Kohli’s century against New Zealand.

Kohli scored 125 during the first ODI between India and New Zealand but in a losing cause. Jones while quoting a fan’s tweet, wrote “Well played @imVkohli !! But then again .. it’s only New Zealand!”





And that was all fans needed to hit back at Jones.

NZ is much better team than Aus Professor — Jolly Good Fellow (@get_sgk) October 22, 2017





Aussies should learn from New Zealand batsmen how to tackle spinners. Excellent batting — Ali Irfan (@alilillah) October 22, 2017





Aussie can learn how to play spin from new Zealand team what happened to your team arrogance shattered — Moin Khan (@moinkhan786995) October 23, 2017





This is not the first time, Jones has been trolled on Twitter for his remarks on Indian cricket team. He has in the past made sarcastic comments on India’s win.

Meanwhile, New Zealand took a 1-0 lead after defeating India by six wickets. Chasing 281, Tom Latham and Ross Taylor shared a match-winning 200-run stand for the fourth wicket. While Taylor fell five runs short of his ton, Latham finishes unbeaten on 103 off 102 balls.

New Zealand at one stage were 80/3 but then Latham and Taylor joined to take the match away from India. The two sides now face-off on Wednesday (October 25) in Pune in the second ODI.