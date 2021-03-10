Deakin University, Australia and O.P. Jindal Global University announce exclusive Dual Degree Pathway program for Indian Students

NEW DELHI, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deakin University, Australia and O.P. Jindal Global University, Sonipat (JGU) have announced an innovative pathway study option for Indian students which will allow them to get two degrees on successfully completing the four-year program in Business Analytics.

The program was signed off virtually by both partners on 10th March 2021 in the presence of senior representatives including Vice Chancellor Professor Raj Kumar and Professor Rajesh Chakrabarti, Dean of Jindal Global Business School from JGU and Professor Gary Smith, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Global Engagement), Professor Mike Ewing, Executive Dean, Faculty of Business & Law and Ms Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice President (Global) from Deakin University, Australia. The signing was witnessed by Mr Brett Galt-Smith, Counsellor (Education and Research), Australian High Commission, New Delhi.

In the current situation when travel is suspended and students are uncertain of an overseas higher education opportunity, Deakin University, Australia and O.P. Jindal Global University have jointly developed a unique program that will allow students to transfer their studies after 2 years to a campus in Australia to study for another 2 years and complete an undergraduate degree in Business Analytics. After successful completion of the four-year program, students will be awarded a Bachelor of Business Administration from JGU and a Bachelor of Business Analytics from Deakin University, Australia. Speaking at the launch Mr Brett Galt-Smith elaborated that academic collaborations like this are an important pillar for the future for any bilateral relationship. This is particularly so under the India Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership which agrees to expand education and research collaboration between the two nations. Such academic partnerships will be extremely beneficial to leverage current initiatives of both governments to maximise the return on emerging needs and opportunities in the education sector. This collaboration aligns with, and is a step forward in, the Indian Government's National Education Policy and its intention to promote the internationalisation of Indian education.

Story continues

Deakin University's Deputy Vice Chancellor (Global Engagement) Professor Gary Smith, said, 'At Deakin University, we are continuously innovating our offering and with the current challenges presented by the pandemic COVID-19, a hybrid pathway program like this would help students keep their study and career goals on track. We are very excited about this joint program with O.P. Jindal Global University, which will allow students to study the initial part from their home country with a pathway to achieve an international degree on-shore at Deakin University in Australia for a truly global experience.' Founding Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University (Prof.) Dr C. Rajkumar, said, 'The unique program fits in very well for students of our newly launched BBA - Analytics along with our existing management programs. Given the current situation, students will be able to achieve an educational portfolio that blends the best of both universities which offers a highly supportive and personalised student experience. It will also enhance their academic qualifications by securing two degrees and also study in two campuses in India and Australia through the dual degree program. I am confident that as partners we will be able to develop many pathway programs to provide JGU students with opportunities to develop a global mindset and international learning experience.' This is a one-of-its-kind initiative where students will earn 100% credits of prior learning at a leading Indian university before transferring to a Deakin University campus in Australia. As a part of the arrangement, students while studying the first two years of the program at OP Jindal and will pay local India tuition fee. This simply translates into better academic success for students with global careers and an education that saves them huge costs.

To apply for this exclusive pathway program, commencing in August 2021, please write to vstomar@jgu.edu.in or call + 91-83969 07440 About Deakin University Established in 1974, Deakin University successfully combines excellence in teaching, research and effective partnerships with industry and government to deliver high quality courses and undertake research that makes a difference to the domestic and international communities it serves.

With internationally recognised quality of research and teaching, Deakin University is currently ranked in the top 1% of the world's universities by the prestigious Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU). With over 40 years of experience as one of Australia's leading tertiary education providers, Deakin has won numerous awards and teaches over 60,000 students each year.

Deakin's South Asia operations commenced in 1994 in New Delhi, India, making it one of the first overseas education providers to set up operations in this region. Locally, Deakin engages with the government, industry and academia to share its vibrant culture of education and research.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713572/Deakin_University_Logo.jpg PWR PWR