Deakin University, Australia announces six scholarships valued up to INR 36 million for meritorious Indian students in 2021

NEW DELHI, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Deakin University, Australia, has announced its Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship program 2021, which offers a 100% tuition fee waiver to six high-achieving Indian students for the full duration of their studies at the university at any level.

This announcement is one of many that the university has made over the last year to support the international student community during these challenging times, which includes a large part of Indian students. These scholarships announced by the university are beyond a bursary of 30% to all students enrolling in the online to on-campus pathway program as the travel restrictions are prevalent due to the pandemic.

Deakin University remains committed to fostering engagement with India and ensuring that bright Indian students' aspirations of an international education experience are fulfilled. The Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship Program is a part of an initiative of Deakin named 'Changing Lives' which recognises deserving students with consistently high academic performance with a potential to make a leading contribution to the university and their community back in India.

While announcing the scholarships, Professor Iain Martin, President and Vice-Chancellor, Deakin University, emphasised the importance of international education and said, 'International education, particularly in an evolving global economy, is a very important part of a student's holistic development. The Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarships are a wonderful opportunity for those meritorious students to earn an international degree that will empower them to become a global talent and expand their personal horizons.' Ms Ravneet Pawha, Deputy Vice President (Global) and CEO (South Asia), Deakin University, highlighting the university's 27 years of engagement with India, said, 'Deakin University has a deep history of collaboration with India across the industry, government, and research to solve problems, share ideas, and inspire work-ready graduates. The Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarships are the result of the university's dedication to supporting Indian students every step of the way.' Applications for the scholarship are open for students applying in July and November intake this year. The selection for the Deakin Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship Program is a rigorous process consisting of application review, referee recommendations and interviews/presentations including a panel interview with neutral representatives from academia and the industry. 'I think it (Vice-Chancellor's 100% Meritorious Scholarship) is amazing not just because the tuition is paid but I think the most interesting part of this for me was being a part of the Vice-Chancellor's Professional Excellence Program, which empowered me to achieve beyond expectations and be ready for the careers of the future,' said Rupa Subramanian, Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholar 2017, Deakin University.

Story continues

Shristi Ostwal, CBSE national boxing champion and a Deakin University Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholar 2020, shared, 'I have always wanted to give back to society by providing psychological aid to underprivileged people across the globe. The Vice-Chancellor's 100% Meritorious Scholarship allowed me to gain skills and knowledge at par with the global standards. I commenced my studies online last year due to travel restrictions and the flexibility of online learning has allowed me to balance my passion for psychology and sports.' Deakin University also offers other academic merit-based bursaries and scholarships for Indian students that include a 25% Merit Scholarship and a 20% Bursary for studies onshore in Australia.

For more information about Deakin University Vice-Chancellor's Meritorious Scholarship Program 2021 and to know your eligibility to apply for the scholarship, please visit http://deakinuniversity.in/vcmsp/Index.aspx.

You may also email sa-scholarships@deakin.edu.au or call the Deakin South Asia Office, New Delhi at +91 11 2654 4725.

About Deakin University Established in 1974, Deakin University is one of Australia's leading tertiary education providers and is ranked in the top 1% of world universities (ARWU). It has won numerous awards and teaches over 60,000 students each year offering students world-class programs and endless opportunities.

Celebrating 27 years of engagement in India, Deakin University was the first international education provider to set up an office in India in 1994. It is currently the most engaged Australian Provider across education, training, research, capacity building and consultancy initiatives with academia, industry and Government. It has established premier partnerships in India to transform education and research into beneficial community outcomes, to produce world-class graduates and contribute to the growth and sustainability of the communities.

For more information, please email david.das@deakin.edu.au or call +91 11 26544715.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/713572/Deakin_University_Logo.jpg PWR PWR