Deaf-mute candidate to contest in MP assembly election

A deaf and mute man from Madhya Pradesh's Satna is set to contest the assembly elections motivated by his desire to weed out social evils. He claims support of almost 50,000 differently-abled people in the city. Perhaps, this is for the first time a differently-abled man will be contesting elections in India. 36-year-old Sudeep Shukla is deaf and dumb since his cradle. Sudeep, a well off engineer working at Infosys in Bangalore, decided to quit his job to pursue his political ambitions. If elected, Sudeep Shukla will become first Indian deaf and mute person to enter assembly. His sister, Shraddha Shukla is his interpreter.